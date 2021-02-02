The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the official date sheet for the CBSE board exams 2021. Earlier, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal had announced that the Board will release the board exam date sheet on the official website cbse.gov.in on February 2, 2021.

CBSE board exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 and will conclude by June 10. The result will be declared by July 15. The schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment from March 1.

Steps to check CBSE datesheet 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in Click on the hyperlink ‘Class 10, 12 datesheet’ The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a print of the datesheet

As per a report by India TV, “Nearly 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021 this year, the commencing date for which has already been announced.”

