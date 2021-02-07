Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2020 examination. The written exam was conducted by UPSC in February 2020 and interviews were conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB) for admission to the 150th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

Candidates can check and download the merit list from the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

There are 100 vacancies available at Indian Military Academy, 45 at Indian Naval Academy and 32 at Air Force Academy. UPSC has shortlisted 50, 39 and six candidates for the vacancies respectively.

Here is the direct link to UPSC CDSE (I) 2020 final result.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice,” UPSC said in its result notice.

The Commission also informed that marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDSE (I), 2020.