The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for candidates who have successfully cleared the Specialist Officer Main examination 2020. Shortlisted candidates eligible for the interview round can download their call letters from the IBPS website ibps.in till February 27.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020, and the IBPS SO Mains examination was held on January 24, 2021. The Main exam result was declared on February 4 and the scorecard of candidates was released on February 9.

The IBPS SO interviews will be conducted preferably in February 2021, as per a notice on the website. Candidates are advised to keep track of the updates there and carry the documents asked in the call letter for the interview round.

Steps to download IBPS SO 2020 interview call letter:



Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download interview call letter for CRP SPL-X” Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth Download interview call letter and take a printout.

IBPS is conducting the Specialist Officer recruitment 2020 for around 647 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).