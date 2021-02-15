Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) and Officer Grade B today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at RBI career portal opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI had activated the application window on February 2 for both Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) and Officer Grade B recruitment 2021.

The central bank is conducting separate recruitment drives to fill a total of 48 vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 322 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Here’s the direct link to 2021 RBI Junior Engineer recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to 2021 RBI Officers Grade B recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for RBI recruitment 2021:

Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the desired notice (Officers in Grade B or Junior Engineer) Click on the hyperlink “Application Form” Register and apply for the post of Officers in Grade B or Junior Engineer Submit application and print a copy.

Here is the direct link to apply for RBI Officers Grade B 2021 recruitment.

Here’s the direct link to apply for RBI JE 2021 recruitment.

Age criteria

RBI Junior Engineer: 20-30 years as of January 2021.

20-30 years as of January 2021. RBI Officers Grade B: 20-30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

Educational qualification

RBI Junior Engineer (Civil): Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Civil Engineering.

Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Civil Engineering. Junior Engineer (Electrical): Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering. RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General): Degree with minimum 60% marks or Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Degree with minimum 60% marks or Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years. RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks.

Master’s degree in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks. RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/Econometrics/Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks

Selection Process