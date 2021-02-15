RBI recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Officers Grade B, Junior Engineer; direct links here
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) and Officer Grade B today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at RBI career portal opportunities.rbi.org.in.
RBI had activated the application window on February 2 for both Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) and Officer Grade B recruitment 2021.
The central bank is conducting separate recruitment drives to fill a total of 48 vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 322 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.
Here’s the direct link to 2021 RBI Junior Engineer recruitment notification.
Here’s the direct link to 2021 RBI Officers Grade B recruitment notification.
Steps to apply for RBI recruitment 2021:
- Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section
- Click on the desired notice (Officers in Grade B or Junior Engineer)
- Click on the hyperlink “Application Form”
- Register and apply for the post of Officers in Grade B or Junior Engineer
- Submit application and print a copy.
Here is the direct link to apply for RBI Officers Grade B 2021 recruitment.
Here’s the direct link to apply for RBI JE 2021 recruitment.
Age criteria
- RBI Junior Engineer: 20-30 years as of January 2021.
- RBI Officers Grade B: 20-30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.
Educational qualification
- RBI Junior Engineer (Civil): Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Civil Engineering.
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): Three years diploma with 65% marks/Degree with 55% marks in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering.
- RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General): Degree with minimum 60% marks or Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years.
- RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks.
- RBI Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/Econometrics/Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks
Selection Process
- RBI Junior Engineer: Online exam followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the zone concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official/Local Language/s would be disqualified.
- RBI Officers Grade B: Online exam in Phase-I and Phase-II and interview.