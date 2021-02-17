State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of the Main exam for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) on its official website. The SBI PO 2020 Main exam was held on January 29. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result online at SBI’s Career page sbi.co.in/web/careers

Candidates who clear the Main exam will appear for phase 3 i.e. interview round which will be held in February/March. The call letter for the SBI PO interviews will be released on the website soon.

The merit list released by the Bank contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. “Further details will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS/ email separately,” the document read.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies at SBI.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains 2020 result:

Visit SBI website sbi.co.in Go to the ‘Career’ section on the homepage Click on the link for SBI PO Main result in the latest announcement section Download the merit list PDF Check result using roll number.

Here is the direct link to SBI PO Mains 2020 merit list.

Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions, a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.

The declaration of the final result is expected in the last week of March, as per the SBI recuitment brochure.