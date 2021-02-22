The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020 answer sheet on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the MPPEB website peb.mp.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth, and exam details.

The MP ANMTST 2020 exam was conducted on February 15 and 17 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for each of the two papers. The exam centres were based in eight cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, and Damoh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 220 vacancies.

Steps to check the ANMTST 2020 answer sheet:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on “Online Question Objection - ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020” Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the ANMTST 2020 answer sheet Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the ANMTST 2020 answer sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.