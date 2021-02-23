Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has notified a total of 22 vacancies of Scientific Officers (Group-B) at the State Forensic Science Service Organisation under the Home Department. The link for registration and payment of the application fee will be activated on March 4 at the OPSC website opsc.gov.in and will be available till April 5. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is April 6.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the OPSC website and read the details carefully.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for specified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must possess a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Mode of selection

OPSC will select candidates based on a Career Marking (100 marks) and Interview (50 marks).

Steps to apply for OPSC Scientific Officer recruitment 2021:

