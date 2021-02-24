Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant for various locations on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at opportunities.rbi.org.in till March 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 841 vacancies.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: February 24

Closure of registration of application: March 15

Last date to pay the test fee: March 15

Tentative date of Online Test: April 9, 10

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 25 years as on February 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed Class 10 from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized board of that State/UT.

In addition, the candidate should be a domicile of the State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruitment Office to which he/she is applying for.

The candidate should be an undergraduate as on February 1, 2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualifications are not eligible to apply. More details mentioned in the notification.

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges:

The candidates falling under the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXS. category have to pay the intimation charges of Rs 50 and the candidates from OBC/ EWS/ General candidates have to pay the intimation charges and the test fee of Rs 450.

Selection Process:

The selection for the post will be done through a country-wide online competitive Test followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language). Online tests except for the test of General English will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi.

Steps to apply for Office Attendant posts:

Visit the website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on, “Recruitment for the post of Office Attendants - 2020” Click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form” Register and apply for Office Attendant posts Submit application and print a copy

Here’s the direct link to apply for office Attendant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.