The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Tes (CTET) result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET January 2021 examination can check the result on the website at ctet.nic.in using their roll number.

The CTET exam was conducted on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 5, 2020, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to check CTET result 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “CTET January 2021 Result” Key in your roll number and submit The CTET January 2021 results will be displayed Download it and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the CTET January 2021 result.

About CTET examination:

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the CTET, had earlier expanded the list of exam centres from 112 to 135 cities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.