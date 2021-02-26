The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the online applications for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE 2021 (Polytechnic) examination on the official website at jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 from June 15 to 20 in the selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the schedule, the eligibility tests for Group A, Group E1, and Group E2 will be conducted in offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups — B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be conducted in online mode in selected districts of the state.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

There is not any upper age bar but candidates must have attained the minimum age of 14 years as on July 1, 2021, to be eligible for UPJEE. Group-wise eligibility and subject-wise question percentage for UPJEE 2021 are available in the “Information Brochure”.

Application Fee:

General/ OBC: Rs 350 + bank charges

SC/ ST: Rs 250 + bank charges

Steps to apply for UPJEE 2021:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Fill Application Form 2021 for Group A/ Group B to K/ Group E1, E2” Register and generation the login ID and Password Key in your Application Number, Password, and Security Pin Fill the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to fill the application form for Group A.

Here’s the direct link to fill the application form for Group B to K.



Here’s the direct link to fill the application form for Group E1, E2.

Mode of Examination:

The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1, and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only. The Papers of the rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be conducted in Online mode in selected districts.

About UPJEE:

UPJEE is held for admission to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP. The merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM or Email at jeecuphelp@gmail.com for better assistance. The facility of querying is also available through candidate login.