The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three cities in the list of exam centres for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021. The cities are Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria.

“On the request from the various candidates and keeping in view the hardships faced by the candidates due to COVID-19 epidemic, the NTA has added 03 cities of examination centre for JEE (Main) 2021 from March onwards,” NTA said in a notice posted on its website.

The Agency further informed that candidates can opt these three cities as their exam centres in their JEE Main online application form for the March/April/May sessions.

Here’s NTA notice JEE Main 2021 city centre.

The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in by March 6 (upto 6.00 pm).

NTA has also informed that due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful with details in their form.

The admit card for the March session of the entrance exam may be available for download in the second week of the month. The timing for downloading the admit card for subsequent sessions of the exam will be announced on the NTA website.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.