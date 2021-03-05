The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of candidates whose application have been accepted/rejected for the 2020 Assistant Engineer screening test. Candidates can check the lists on the APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment is being done to hire four Assistant Engineers (3 Mechanical, 1 Civil) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department.

APSC 2020 AE Screening Test will be held on March 14 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The first session will be held for the subject General Studies and the second session for Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering. The admit card for the same will be made available to download from March 10 at APSC website.

As per the list, 1,059 applications for AE (Mechanical) and 805 for AE (Civil) have been accepted. Whereas, 15 (Mech) and 5 (Civil) applications have been rejected.

