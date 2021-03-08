The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main 2021. The JEE Main 2021 first session was held from February 23 to 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on March 1 and objections were invited till March 3. Challenges made by the candidates have been verified by the panel of subject experts and answer key revised accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2021 February session result today. The registration process for the upcoming March session has been completed.

Here’s direct link to JEE Main 2021 February session final answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: