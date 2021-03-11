The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for recruitment of Officer Scale I at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Main exam result was announced in February.

Selected candidates can now check their score at ibps.in. The window will remain active till April 9.

The main examination was conducted on January 30 at various exam centers across the nation.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains scorecard:



Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on, “Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview- CRP-RRBs IX Officer Scale-I’ Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth The scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to view IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains scorecard.

A total of 3800 candidates will be recruited as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India.

IBPS is conducting examinations for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted by IBPS in the months of September and October 2020.