Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced that it will conduct the exam for recruitment to 2380 Fireman posts on June 6. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The application process is underway and will conclude on March 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates, read the released notification.

Here’s Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment 2021 exam notification.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.