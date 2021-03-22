Today is the last day to raise an objection to the JEE Main 2021 March session provisional answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the draft answer key and question paper on Saturday. The JEE Main 2021 second session was held from March 16 to 18 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses at the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available upto 1.00 PM today. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” an official notice read.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Main 2021 March session answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 March answer key:

Visit JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key link on the homepage Login using credentials Download JEE Main 2021 March session answer key To challenge answer key, follow guidelines outlined here.

On Friday, NTA announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main 2021 February session Paper 2 exams held on February 23.