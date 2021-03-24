The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for the recruitment of Professors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format by May 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 Professor vacancies at NIFT, out of which, 21 vacancies are for Contract and 21 for Deputation.

Age limit (upper)

Contract: 50 years

Deputation: 56 years

Educational qualification

Contract: A candidate applying for the position should have a Ph.D. from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies with at least fifteen years experience in a recognized University or Institution in teaching or research or in the relevant industry.

Deputation: A candidate applying for the position must be a Teaching Faculty in any recognized University/Institution under the Central Govt. / State Govt., holding analogous post on regular basis or with at least five years of regular service in Level-12(7th CPC) with PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies.

Here’s NIFT Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 1,180 is to be paid by the candidate. The SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and NIFT employees are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

Selection process

Selection shall be on the basis of the performance in the personal interview or any other criteria fixed by the NIFT.

Procedure to apply

Candidates need to send the application along with relevant documents, self-attested copies in support of qualification, experience, age, caste certificate (where applicable), and non-refundable demand draft on account of application fee to “The Registrar, NIFT Campus, Hauz Khas, Near Gulmohar Park, New Delhi- 110016” by 07-05-2021,” as per the recruitment notice.