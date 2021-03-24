The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main 2021. The JEE Main 2021 second session was held from March 16 to 18 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on March 20 and objections were invited till March 22. Challenges made by the candidates have been verified by the panel of subject experts and answer key revised accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2021 March session result in the coming days. The registration process for the upcoming April session will commence soon.

Here’s direct link to JEE Main 2021 March session final answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: