The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has published the result of the National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 result. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website admissions.tiss.edu. The link will remain active till April 17.

The TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 at different centres in the country for admission to MA programmes at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Here’s direct link to check TISSNET 2021 result.

Steps to check the TISSNET 2021 result:

Visit the official website admissions.tiss.edu On the homepage, click on the apply link next to ‘M.A. PROGRAMMES’ Enter Email id and password to login

The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates who clear TISSNET exam will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI). The dates of TISSPAT and OPI is yet to be announced.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.