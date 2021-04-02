Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018. SSC had conducted the 2018 Stenographer recruitment for 991 vacancies in Group D and 473 vacancies in Group D. The revised result can be checked online at ssc.nic.in.

The initial result was announced on November 28 last year in which 473 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 991 Candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

“Subsequently, representations were received from a few candidates regarding discrepancies in the final result of the said examination. Some issues in the final result were reported by the Central Region of the Commission. These representations/ issues were duly examined by the Commission and corrective action has been taken in the matter, as required,” SSC said in the revised result statement.

“Based on the above, the final result of 19 Candidates has now been revised” the Commission added.

Here’s direct link to SSC Stenographer 2018 revised final result.

The revised result includes the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates and the allocated post.