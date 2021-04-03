All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT Feb exam 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT CBT 2021 was conducted on February 20 at different centres in 31 cities across India. According to a report by The Indian Express, earlier, the result was initially expected to be released on March 31.

Also, MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) was held on March 6 in 54 different cities for which the registration process began on March 1, 2021.

Steps to download MAT Feb 2021 result:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on, “Download/ View” section Now click on MAT Result Select February in the drop down Key in your login credentials and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the AIMA MAT 2021 result.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official the official website here.