The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the online registration process for TS ICET-2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 will be held on August 19 and 20.

The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE. The exam will be held at 14 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

The online application process for TS ICET 2021 will continue at its website icet.tsche.ac.in up to June 15 without a late fee and till August 11 with a late fee. The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

“The online application format, instructions, syllabus and model paper will be same as practiced in the preceding examinations of TSICET,” TSCHE said in its notice.

Here’s TS ICET 2021 schedule.

Here’s TS ICET 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Master of Business Administration (MBA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages). Examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination.

Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2021:

Visit website icet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS ICET 2021.