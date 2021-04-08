Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2019 that was scheduled to be held on April 18 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a statement posted on its website mppsc.nic.in, MPPSC said the decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases and keeping in mind the health and safety of candidates. The Commission further said that new dates for the exam will be announced at a later date.

Here’ MPPSC exam postponement notice.

Last week, MPPSC had postponed the MP Civil Service Prelim Exam 2020 and State Forest Service Prelim Exam 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Candidates who have cleared the MPPSC State Forest Service preliminary exam 2019 are eligible to register for the Main exam.