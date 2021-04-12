The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card today. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

The NEET PG 2021 registration process began on February 23 and concluded on March 15.

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” read the notification.

After the release of the admit card, candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBE website and affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to check the NEET PG 2021 Examination Information Bulletin.

Steps to download NEET PG 2021 admit card: