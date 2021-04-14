The Delhi High Court has announced the Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer Stage-II (typing test) result on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Stage-II (English Typing Test) of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Departmental) Examination-2020 was conducted on March 14, 2021.

The result consists registration number, name of the candidate, total words typed in 10 minutes, typing speed per minute (minimum required speed: 25 w.p.m.), number of mistakes committed by the candidate, no. of permissible mistakes, i.e., 3% of total words typed, remarks.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Click on “Recruitment Results” under “Public Notices” Click on “ROLL NO.-WISE RESULT OF STAGE - II (ENGLISH TYPING TEST) HELD ON 14.03.2021 OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT/RESTORER(DEPARTMENTAL) EXAMINATION - 2020.” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7 and the result was released on February 23.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.