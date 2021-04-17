Tamil Nadu-based Periyar University has started the online application process for the PRIDE December 2020 and May 2021 Examinations. Students can register for the exams at the university website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Student are instructed to send a printed version of their online application with a signature affixed to the Controller of Examinations, Periyar University, Salem-636 011 on or before May 7.

The schedule and hall tickets will be uploaded in the University website for Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Theory examinations (May 2021) will be conducted in the examination centres allotted by Periyar University (or) through online mode if the situations warrants. Practical examinations will be conducted separately. The practical examinations center and the schedule of examinations will be intimated later.

Exams for students admitted through PRIDE are conducted in months of May and December. Applicants have to apply and pay the examination fee online at the university portal.

Here’s PRIDE application instruction booklet.

Here’s direct link to apply for PRIDE May 2021 exam.

Steps to apply for PRIDE May 2021 exam: