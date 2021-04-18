Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited online application for recruitment to various posts including Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Senior Resident, Ward Boy, Radiographic Technician and Ayah on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till April 20 at suratmunicipal.gov.in.

According to a report by Time of India, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1376 vacancies.

Vacancy Details Post Vacancies Senior Resident 13 Medical Officer 221 Radiographic Technician 4 Assistant Engineer 18 Electro Cardiograph Technician 7 Staff Nurse 430 Ward Boy 315 Ayah 368

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

According to a report by JAGRAN Josh, the candidates applying for the post of Senior Resident should have qualifications as per the rules and regulations of the MCI. Medical Officer should have completed MBBS.

The educational qualification for Radiographic Technician is BSc with the subject of physics Computer Knowledge. Applicants for Assistant Engineer posts should have completed BE (Biomedical/ Biotechnology/ Medical and Instrumentation). Electro Cardiograph Technician post invites candidates with graduation and experience of ECG Machine Handling. Candidates applying for Staff Nurse should have done GNM./ BSc Nursing and Ward Boy/ Ayah applicants should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

