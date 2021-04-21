The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the document verification schedule for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in Director of Public Health and Family WElfare and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The document verification round (2nd Spell) will be held on April 24 at 10.30 AM at TSPSC office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad for a total of 204 candidates. The candidates who are admitted for the round are required to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents.

The day-wise schedule of verification of certificates available on TSPSC’s official website tspsc.gov.in. The candidates are requested to obtain and keep ready all the certificates as mentioned in the notification.

Here’s TSPSC Staff Nurse document verification schedule.

The schedule includes the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates were shortlisted by TSPSC based on performance in the written exam held in March 2018.