India Post has declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Karnataka circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 2,436 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 2,443 offered vacancies in the Karnataka circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the notice.

Steps to download India Post Karnataka GDS 2020 result:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘Karnataka (2443 Posts)’ The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result.

Meanwhile, India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Gujarat circle.

The results for the Northeastern, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the near future.