Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10, 11, and 12 results for the Kargil division on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

The result will include the name and roll number of the candidates, name of the examinations, marks secured in each examination and the final result of students.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Steps to download the results:

Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in On the homepage, click on Class 10, 11 and 12 result hyperlink Enter the login details and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, JKBOSE postponed Class 11 final exams due to COVID-19 spike. Along with Class 11, JKBOSE Board examination 2021 for Class 10, 12 has also been postponed. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.