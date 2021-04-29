Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has extended the deadline of the online application process for the recruitment of 140 Assistant Professors at the state Medical Education Department. Earlier, the last day to apply was May 5. Candidates can now submit applications at the CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in till May 15.

CGPSC said the decision to extend the registration deadline has been taken in view of difficulties faced by applicants due to the Covid-19 crisis. Correction to the application form can be made between May 16 and 20.

Here’s CGPSC application deadline extension notice.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

Assistant Professors will be hired for both Broad Specialities and Super Specialities. CGPSC will conduct a selection test followed by an interview round to recruit candidates.

The age limit for candidates outside Chhattisgarh is 25-30, while that of state domiciles is 25-40.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully to get more details on the vacancies, eligibility, etc.

Here’s CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021: