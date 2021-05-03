The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2021 that was scheduled to be held from May 5. The decision was taken after the AP High Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold exams from May 5, in a public interest litigation by several people, The Indian Express reported.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the examinations were scheduled to start from May 5, but due to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state, the High Court has suggested reconsidering the decision and the government had postponed the examinations.

“The new dates for conducting inter-examinations will be announced as soon as the pandemic eases,’’ he said.

The admit card/hall ticket was released last week.