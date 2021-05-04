Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the postponement of several recruitment exams scheduled to be held in May and June. Among those deferred is the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Prelim Exam 2020.

“... the schedule for conduct of various examination / Screening Test / Computer Based Test in the month of May and July-2021, is hereby withdrawn in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country,” HPPSC said in an official circular posted on its website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The next dates of exams/Computer Based Test will be intimated in due course of time as and when the condition is conducive in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the notice added.

Here’s HPPSC Exam postponement notice.

The HPAS Prelims 2020 was scheduled to be held on July 25 while the HPPSC Range Forest Officer 2021 exam was on May 30.

The other exams postponed are Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering) (May 20), Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) (May 21), Lecturer (Civil Engineering) (May 22), Workshop Superintendent (May 23) and Lecturer (Automobile Engineering) (May 24).