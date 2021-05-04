Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the final result for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can download their result from BSSC’s official website bssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 183 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the counselling, out of which, 167 candidates have been finally declared qualified for the recruitment. The Stenographer 2020 counselling round was scheduled to be held on April 6 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The BSSC Stenographer skill test, which includes typing and steno test, was held from November 25 to December 2, 2020, for 1,609 candidates.

Steps to download Stenographer 2020 final result:



Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Notice Board” tab Click on “Click here to view List of candidates Recommended for Adv. No.20010116(Stenographer)” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.