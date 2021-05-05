The Vellore Institute of Technology has issued a revised schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam or VITEEE 2021. The entrance exam will be held on May 28, 29 and 31. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in June in a physical mode.

VITEEE 2021 will be conducted in an online remote-proctored mode as part of which the candidates will be appearing for the papers from their personal devices (laptop/desktop) while they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera. The decision is likely been taken to keep students safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

VITEEE 2021 is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses offered by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai. The online application process is currently underway and candidates can apply at the official website viteee.vit.ac.in till May 20.

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

After the examination, VIT will be announcing the counselling dates for the qualifying candidates.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2021: