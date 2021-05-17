Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has again extended the deadline to submit online applications for recruitment to the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the TSPSC’s official website tspsc.gov.in till May 31. The previous deadline was May 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant recruitment 2021 notification.

TSPSC recruitment vacancy details POST VACANCY PAY SCALE Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 15 22,460 - 66,330 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 10 16,400 - 49,870 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana 102 16,400 - 49,870

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 34 years.

Educational qualification:

A University Degree and a Diploma in Computer Application OR B.C.A. Degree OR Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects.

B.C.A. Degree Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects. A pass in Govt. Technical Examination in Typewriting English by the Lower Grade.

Application Process

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.

Application fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application processing fee. This apart, the applicants have to pay Rs 80 towards Examination Fee.

Selection procedure

TSPSC will conduct an exam (CBT or written) at 10 different centres whose dates will be announced later.