OPSC Medical Officer cut off marks, final answer key released; check steps to download
The qualified candidates can check their details on the official website opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut off marks, answer keys, written and career marks of candidates appeared for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post. The qualified candidates can check their details on the official website opsc.gov.in.
Earlier, OPSC had announced the MO (Asst. Surgeon) provisional result in which a total of 786 candidates were selected.
Highest and Lowest marks
|Gender
|Category
|Category
|Category
|Category
|UR
|SEBC
|SC
|ST
|Highest
|Lowest
|Highest
|Lowest
|Highest
|Lowest
|Highest
|Lowest
| Male
|240.436
|179.347
|183.418
|153.142
|180.993
|134.131
|176.533
|133.817
|Female
|239.160
|179.375
|177.364
|163.771
|178.924
|141.680
|174.864
|146.054
The highest and lowest marks for the PWD-OL sub-category is 182.666. Qualifying marks in written examination for UR-50%, SEBC-50%, PWD-45%, and SC/ST-40%.
Steps to check MO cut off marks, answer keys:
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks of candidates...” under What’s New section
- The document will get downloaded
- Check and take a printout for future reference
The OPSC MO computer-based examination was conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC had notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.