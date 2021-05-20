The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will today conclude the online application process for the State Service Main Examination-2020. The eligible candidates shortlisted in the preliminary examinations can apply for the Mains at psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 8 which later was rescheduled to May 20. The registration process began on April 6, 2021.

The Commission has also postponed the examinations which were scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21. The new examination scheduled shall be released 15 days prior to the examination.

To register for the SSE Mains 2020 examination, the applicants from General and reserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300, respectively. As many as 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC Main Exam 2020. The CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 result was declared on March 15.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2020:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

The application correction window will open on May 21 and candidates can make changes latest by May 27.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.

