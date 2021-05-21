India Post has declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for North East circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 900 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 948 offered vacancies in the North East circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The result of 42 posts are withheld as per competent authority orders.

The North East circle includes the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the result notice.

The merit list contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download India Post North East GDS 2020 result:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘North East (948 Posts)’

The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result.

Meanwhile, India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Gujarat and Karnataka circle.

The results for the Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks.

On tthe other hand, the online registration process for 4000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies in the Bihar and Maharashtra circle is currently underway. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website appost.in till May 26.