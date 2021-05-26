India Post has extended the deadline for submission of online application for those candidates who have already registered and paid fee for Bihar and Maharashtra GDS recruitment 2021. More than 4000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies in the Bihar and Maharashtra circle are on offer.

The registration process concluded today, March 26 at the official website appost.in. However, registered candidates can now submit their applications till May 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4368 vacancies, of which, 2428 vacancies are for Maharashtra circle and 1940 posts for Bihar circle.

“Bihar and Maharashtra Circles (Cycle III) submission of online application is extended to 29.05.2021 for those candidates who have already registered and paid fee but not submitted final application,” read a note on the India Post website.

The application process involves three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Steps for registered candidates to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appost.in Apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Use registration number to login Fill the form, upload documents and submit the Post preferences Preview and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.