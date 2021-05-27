Visvesvaraya Technological University or VTU has declared the result of various undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in January-February-March 2021. The results have been released for the 5th and 6th semesters of BE and BTech and 1st, 2nd and 4th semsters of MTech.

All the candidates from all the regions can check the result on the official website, results.vtu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in the months of January, February and March.

Steps to check VTU results 2021:

1. Visit the VTU result page.

2. Click on the link to access the relevant result.

3. Enter the required details and submit.

4. The result will be displayed.