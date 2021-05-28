Osmania University has declared the exam result of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses held in February/March 2021 for programmes including BCA and MCA. Moreover, OU has also announced the PDGCA exam results which were held in December 2020.

To check the result, candidates have to use their 12-digit roll number to sign in at the official website osmania.ac.in. The scorecard contains details regarding candidates, their subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status.

Here’s direct link to Osmania University exam result page.

Steps to check Osmania University exam results: