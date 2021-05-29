Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the interview schedule for Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer, Grade IV. Qualified candidates can check the schedule on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The Personality Test (PT) is scheduled to commence from May 31 and conclude on June 7. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 1.30 PM at TPSC office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura (W). The applicants are required to report at 8.30 AM and 11.30 AM, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to check the PT schedule.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. A total of 289 candidates have been invited for the interview round.

Earlier, the Commission released the merit list containing the name of the selected candidates and their allotted roll number on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to TPSC JMO/GDMO provisional merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.