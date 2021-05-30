The University of Lucknow has notified the extension of online application deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses on the University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lucknow University has decided to extend the admission deadline from May 31 to June 30 for UG and PG courses.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

As per the notification, candidates can apply for the B.El.Ed, BBA, BCA, MBA, MTTM, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed and M.Ed courses till June 30 on the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Steps to apply for Lucknow University admission 2021:



Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Admission” tab Click on “Online Form Submission” Read the details and proceed Fill the details in your application form and submit Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the UG, PG, and PhD courses.