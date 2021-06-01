The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The last date to submit the completely filled application form and pay the applicable fee of Rs 400 is July 15. Earlier, the deadline was June 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,277 vacancies, out of which, 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 28 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): A candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): A candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): A candidate should possess a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Steps to apply for vacancies:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on “Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)...Link for online application.” Click on “New User” to register Read the instructions carefully and register Log in, fill the application form and pay the fee Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference

Selection Procedure:

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

