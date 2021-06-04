The Karnataka government on Friday i.e., June 4 has announced the cancellation of the Second-Year Pre-University (PUC II) exam amid rising seriousness of COVID-19 pandemic. The students will be promoted on the basis of their performance in the I PUC examination, reports Time of India.

However, the Board will conduct Class 10 SSLC examinations in third week of July with only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs). As per a report by Indian Express, the exams will be held for two days. No one will be marked as failed in this exam, Education Minister Suresh Kumar informed.

The schedule will be released 20 days prior to the exam. This year, over 8.75 lakh students will attempt Class 10th examination in over 6000 centers across the state.

Speaking of the 2nd PUC, the government informed that if the candidates are not satisfied with the evaluation, the department is considering to hold examination for them after the situation improves.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government extended the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 14. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the decision was taken as the pandemic situation had worsened in the state. On Thursday, the state reported 18,324 new cases and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, followed by CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 12th examinations, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and a few others cancelled the board examinations amid prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.