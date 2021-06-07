Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 64th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) final result on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notification, 1454 candidates have been declared qualified. A total of 3799 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the interview/ document verification round, of which, 3671 applicants appeared.

A total of 28 candidates have been selected for Bihar Administrative Service, 40 for Bihar Police Service (Deputy Superintendent of Police), 10 for Bihar Finance Service (Commercial Tax Officer), 02 for Jail Superintendent, 8 for Sub Registrar/Joint Sub Registrar. More details in the notification.

As per the notice, Om Prakash Gupta tops exam whereas Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand secured the second and third position, respectively.

The interview/ document verification was conducted from December 1, 2020, to February 10, 2021.

For the final examinations, the cutoff marks for the unreserved category is 535, unreserved female category is 513. For SC category Male and Female is is 490 and 473, respectively. For the ST category, the cutoff is 514 for Male and 513 for Female. For EBC and EBC female, the cutoff is 516 and 495, respectively. More details in the notification.

