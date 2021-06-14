Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2020 application deadline. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till June 22.

The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 16 posts in different state government departments.

“It is notified for the information of all the desirous candidates that keeping in view the hardships faced by them for filling up Online Recruitment Application (ORA) due to restrictions imposed during Corona curfew by the State Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2020...up to 22nd June, 2021 till 11:59 P.M.(IST), thereafter link will be disabled,” read the notification.

Here’s the released notification.

Vacancy Details

HPAS Personnel - 8

HP Police Service - 4

Assistant Registrar - 2

District Controller - 1

Tehsildar - 1

Here’s HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on January 1, 2021. Five years relaxation in upper age limit only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC/WFF/PWD of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Steps to apply for HPAS Combined Competitive Exam 2020

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply online.

Exam Fees

An examination fee of Rs 400 will be charged online. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

Exam Procedure

HPPSC will conduct the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.