Consortium of National Law Universities has released the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021 schedule on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the short notification, the examination will be conducted on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for both UG and PG programmes.

Earlier, the test was to be held on June 13 which was postponed due to coronavirus crisis. Hence, in the wake of Covid-19, applicants are advised to get themselves vaccinated before CLAT 2021.

In view of avoiding longer travel to the Test Centres, the Consortium will allow the applicants to revisit their preference of Test Centre after last date of submission of filled-in-application.

CLAT 2021 will be a Pen and Paper exam. Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2021, read the notification.

Meanwhile, CLAT 2021 registrations are underway. The applicants can register themselves by paying an online application fee of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500 applicable to open and reserved category candidates, respectively.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2021

Visit CNLU website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to ‘CLAT 2021’ tab and ‘Register’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.