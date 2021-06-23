The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment reserve list of the RRB Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant recruitment 2020. Candidates can check the reserve list on the official website ibps.in.

The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 was released in May, prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference.

Steps to download the list:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to view your result for RRB-IX officer scale-1 and Office Assistant provisional allotment (reserve list)” Select state to check reserve list Check the list using the registration number.

Here’s the direct link to IBPS RRB- officer scale-1 reserve list.

Here’s the direct link to IBPS RRB Office Assistant reserve list.